Netanyahu to unveil new regional plan to combat Iran threat during Congressional speech

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to present a new plan to combat Iran’s regional aggression when he delivers a joint address to Congress on Wednesday afternoon.

He will speech as the IDF is fighting a war against three Iranian proxy groups, Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah along its border in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

“Netanyahu will present the challenge facing Israel, the countries of the region, and the United States from Iran's axis of evil - and present a new way of dealing with this challenge,” a source who is traveling with Netanyahu said.