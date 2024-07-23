Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu to unveil new regional plan to combat Iran threat during Congressional speech

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Updated: JULY 23, 2024 20:04

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to present a new plan to combat Iran’s regional aggression when he delivers a joint address to Congress on Wednesday afternoon.

He will speech as the IDF is fighting a war against three Iranian proxy groups,   Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah along its border in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

“Netanyahu will present the challenge facing Israel, the countries of the region, and the United States from Iran's axis of evil - and present a new way of dealing with this challenge,” a source who is traveling with Netanyahu said.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Two UN-marked vehicles hit in Gaza strikes, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 07:03 PM
Biden to meet with families of American hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 05:12 PM
Families of American hostages meet with US Foreign Affairs Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 05:11 PM
Death toll from Ethiopian landslides rises to 157, official says
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 04:56 PM
Moscow hikes pay for contract soldiers to $60,000 a year
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 04:51 PM
Biden to meet with families of US hostages in Gaza, US official says
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 04:27 PM
IDF strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah drones hit Meron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 04:12 PM
Body of man with legs tied together found on Ashkelon beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 03:30 PM
School year will not begin in evacuated northern communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 02:31 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,090, Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 01:37 PM
Vehicle attacked in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 12:17 PM
'The state forgot and abandoned them,' says mother of killed hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2024 11:00 AM
IAF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight
By MAARIV
07/23/2024 06:43 AM
Hamas, Fatah to meet with media in China after reconciliation talks
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 06:41 AM
Harris surpasses number of delegates needed for nomination
By REUTERS
07/23/2024 04:59 AM