Musk activates internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said that his Starlink satellite internet service has been activated in a hospital in Gaza, where many medical facilities have been destroyed by the war, with the help of the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The Gulf Arab state's foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanked the billionaire entrepreneur for supporting the UAE field hospital in Gaza, where many medical facilities have been demolished and medicines are scarce.

"Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of @UAEmediaoffice and @Israel," Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel aims to dismatle the last Hamas battalios in Egyptian border

The announcement came more than five months after the Israeli government gave approval for Starlink's use in the hospital in Rafah, a flashpoint city in southern Gaza. View of the Philadelphi Corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

Residents said on Tuesday that Israeli forces had blown up several homes in Rafah, near the Egyptian border, where Israel said its operation aimed to dismantle the last Hamas battalions.

The high speed internet would enable potentially life-saving medical consultations via real-time video calling, the UAE foreign ministry said in February.

The UAE, a major oil producer and regional finance and tourism hub, signed a normalization deal with Israel in 2020 along with Bahrain and Morocco. Sudan later sealed a normalization agreement with Israel.

The pacts were designed to bring stability and prosperity to the turbulent Middle East.