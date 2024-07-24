Jerusalem Post
Gantz: 'Current hostage deal has been stalled by political considerations for over two months'

Updated: JULY 24, 2024 16:56

In a statement given in the Knesset to Israeli media,  MK Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop stalling the pending hostage deal, which has been contested and in progress for months. 

Gantz goes on to state that during the last two months, a quarter of the hostages have died, with this stalling being explicitly due to the Prime Minister's political interest.

Gantz urged Netanyahu in English to "put your money where your mouth is" regarding the hostage deal, promising full political support for the already approved deal.

