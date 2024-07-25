Suspected terror attack in West Bank - report

Three people were wounded in a suspected terror attack in the West Bank on Thursday morning, Israeli media reported.

According to initial reports, shots were fired from a passing vehicle on Highway 55 near Nabi Ilyas.

Three wounded

The IDF said it was reviewing reports of the shooting attack.

Three people were lightly wounded following a shooting attack in the West Bank. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Magen David Adom (MDA) said it was granting medical treatment to three individuals who had been wounded. Two men in their 30s and 20s sustained moderate to light wounds and were being transferred to the Meir Medical Center for further treatment.

An additional individual was lightly wounded.

This is a developing story.