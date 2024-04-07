Two wounded in terrorist attack in West Bank

Two people were wounded from gunshots fired at a bus on Road 55 near the Nabi Ilyas Junction in the West Bank in a suspected terror attack, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

IDF troops at the scene

The military said it had received reports of the shooting, and forces had been dispatched to the scene.

The military radio reported the terrorist had fled the area and that UAVs had been sent to the scene to aid in the pursuit.

The police said the Road had been blocked in both directions.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported a 19-year-old woman was in serious condition, and a 50-year-old man had been moderately wounded in the attack.

MDA paramedic Assaf Ilkashi recounted what he saw at the scene, "We arrived on the scene in large numbers. We saw the casualty on the bus; she was fully conscious with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. We provided life-saving treatment and evacuated her in a MICU to hospital, in serious condition."

This is a developing story.