Two IDF soldiers recover from gas inhalation incident which led to Tuesday soldier death

The two soldiers who were hospitalized with gas inhalation on Tuesday have regained full consciousness and are now in moderate condition, Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

In the same incident, St.-Sgt. Noam Douek, 19, was killed by the gas, which was reportedly from a faulty IDF generator, and not in battle.

It was reported that an IDF technician may have failed to properly operate or test the generator. Douek was an armored fighter from Kiryat Motzkin, and was allegedly sleeping in a room near an operating generator, according to Israeli media reports.