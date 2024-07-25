IDF announces fallen soldier Noam Douek, killed in southern Gaza Strip

St.-Sgt. Noam Douek was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Douek was aged 19 from Kiryat Motzkin and served in the 9th Batallion in the Armored Corps. He fell in the southern Gaza Strip and was posthumously promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant.

In the same incident where Douek was killed, two soldiers from the same battalion were seriously wounded and evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The incident is currently under military police investigation.

According to Israeli media, the soldiers were all in a room where an electric generator was operating. The generator then emitted toxic gases, and due to a lack of oxygen, the soldiers suffered severe gas poisoning. Israeli soldiers operate during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, July 3, 2024. (credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS)

Mourning St.-Sgt. Noam Douek

Tziki Tzvi Avisar, Mayor of Kiryat Motzkin, said, "With deep sorrow, I inform you of the untimely death of our city's son, Noam Duak. Noam, almost 20 years old, a regular soldier in the armored corps, fell this morning during operational activity in the Gaza Strip.

"A military police investigation has been opened following suspicions of toxic gas inhalation. I share in the profound grief of the family. I offer my support to his parents, Osnat and Sheli, his brothers Dor and Raz, his partner Amit Schwartz, his friends, and those who knew him. The Municipality of Kiryat Motzkin will stand by the family and support them in their difficult time," he concluded.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt. Douek raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 687.