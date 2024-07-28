Jerusalem Post
California wildfire explodes, becomes largest in US

By REUTERS

 Thousands of firefighters were battling a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span.

The Park Fire had burned more than 350,000 acres (141,640 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Cooler temperatures and more humid air were expected in the region, potentially helping efforts to slow the spread of the fire, which was still 0% contained. The fire has destroyed 134 structures, authorities said.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for multiple communities in several counties, including a warning for Paradise, the town that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state's history.

A man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion that he started the Park Fire by pushing a flaming car into a gully on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was the largest of dozens across the country that have burned more than 2 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

