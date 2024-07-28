More than NIS 300,000 donated to bereaved Majdal Shams families

More than NIS 300,000 was donated on Sunday from 2,065 donors to a crowdfunding campaign for the bereaved families from Majdal Shams, who lost their children while playing on the soccer field near their home as a result of a Hezbollah rocket strike.

Major Yaya Fink, the initiator of the project, said, "What makes our nation so wonderful is our solidarity and mutual aid. When the government does not function and abandons its citizens, we look out for each other and leave no one alone. The disaster in Majdal Shams is the disaster for all of us."