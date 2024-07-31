US advises citizens to 'reconsider' traveling to northern Israel

The US advised its citizens on Wednesday not to travel to "Northern Israel within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to the rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel," according to the US State Department's website.

In addition, the US raised on Wednesday its travel warning to Lebanon to level four. "Do not travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens who are already in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart," the department's statement read.