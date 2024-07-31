Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US advises citizens to 'reconsider' traveling to northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 31, 2024 21:38

The US advised its citizens on Wednesday not to travel to "Northern Israel within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to the rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel," according to the US State Department's website.

In addition, the US raised on Wednesday its travel warning to Lebanon to level four. "Do not travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens who are already in Southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart," the department's statement read. 

Houthi leader: 'We will be part of the Iranian response'
By MAARIV
07/31/2024 09:30 PM
Galilee Formation chief: 'We are prepared very strongly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:25 PM
Mahmoud Abbas announces day of mourning, following Haniyeh's elimination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 09:23 PM
US sanctions Houthi arms suppliers and facilitators
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:56 PM
United, Delta Airlines set to halt flights to Israel starting Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:50 PM
Herzog and Sandberg to speak at Jewish Federations General Assembly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:39 PM
IAF chief: 'No point is too far for us to attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 08:30 PM
Hamas senior official says Haniyeh was hit 'directly' by missile
By REUTERS
07/31/2024 08:22 PM
Al Jazeera claims correspondent killed in Gaza City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 06:54 PM
Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya: 'Palestinian resistance to continue'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 05:29 PM
Halevi in North: 'We also know how to maneuver strongly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 05:07 PM
Katz to foreign ministers: 'Israel not interested in all-out war'
By WALLA!
07/31/2024 04:32 PM
Gallant tells Austin Israel still working to achieve hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 04:29 PM
Syria denies reports of strikes in Damascus area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 04:27 PM
Geert Wilders celebrates death of Hamas leader Haniyeh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/31/2024 04:19 PM