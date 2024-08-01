Marking 300 days in captivity: Hostages families block southern Ayalon Highway

Families of hostages blocked the southern Ayalon Highway on Thursday, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to achieve a hostage deal, Israeli media reported. Southern Ayalon blocked as part of protests calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to achieve a hostage deal. August 1, 2024. (credit: DANOR AHARON)

Marking 300 days in which the hostages are held in Gaza captivity, the inscription "300" was painted on the ground.

'Hostages abandoned in Hamas tunnels'

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said, "300 days my son Matan and another 114 hostages are abandoned in Hamas tunnels because of Netanyahu who repeatedly thwarts deals.

"The citizens of the State of Israel are running out of oxygen; the more Netanyahu drags on the war and thwarts deals, the more the situation in the North heats up. We are like a step away from a multi-front war, and we need a hostage deal that will bring our loved ones home to us, lead to an agreement in the North, and return the displaced to their homes," she added.