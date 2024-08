Israel's Raz Hershko defeated Turkey's Kayra Ozdemir taking her to the Olympic Judo heavyweight finals, on Friday.

By entering the final, Hershko is guaranteed a medal; the only question is whether it's gold or silver, her medal will be Israel's 16th in history, ninth in judo.

Hershko is ranked number 2 in the world, and if she wins gold it will make her Israel's fourth Olympic champion and the first in her discipline.