Israel breaks out with a pair of judo medals

Israel brought home a pair of medals in judo in what was a very busy day for the nation’s athletes at the Paris Olympics as there was plenty of excitement and success across the board.Inbar Lanir captured a silver medal in the Women’s -78kg category after collecting three yellow cards in the gold-medal bout against Alice Bellandi.Lanir began her day by defeating Khuslen Otgonbayar of Mongolia in the round-of-16 followed by a win over Guusje Steenhuis of Holland in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Lanir disposed of Anna-Maria Wagner from Germany via Ippon, ensuring a medal for Israel heading into the bout with the Italian.However, Lanir had a tough time against Bellandi, who controlled the pace of the bout scoring a Waza-ari three minutes into the matchup before the Israeli was finally called for a third penalty for non-combativity.“I have to say that I wanted to break the glass ceiling and win a gold medal in judo which would have been the country’s first,” Lanir said with a high smile on her face. “I felt that it was possible, especially because of my coach Shani Hershko. It’s tough to be happy falling in the final, but still it’s an amazing accomplishment and it was a privilege to put on this performance. I can say that since the start of the war the most important thing for me was to train as hard as I could and come here to the Olympic Games in Paris to represent my country and see the flag raised.”
Israel President Isaac Herzog spoke to Lanir moments after the bout.“What an incredible accomplishment winning a silver medal, it’s incredible. Today is the 300th day since October 7 and the beginning of the and the country is in a tough situation but you have given us light in the darkness and a wonderful moment. We are so excited for you.”
Peter Paltchik wins first Israeli medal of the games
Over on the men’s side, Peter Paltchik earlier in the day captured Israel’s first medal of the Games with plenty of drama as the judoka defeated Daniel Eich in the -100-kg bronze-medal bout by the score of 1-0.Paltchik began his day with wins over Gonchigsuren Batkhuyag from Mongolia and then the local favorite Aurelien Diesse from France in Golden Score on yellow cards in the round of 16.However, in the quarterfinals, Paltchik fell to World Champion Zelym Kotsoiev from Azerbaijan and headed to the Repechage, where he defeated Michael Korrel from Holland, setting up a bronze-medal matchup with Eich.Roughly minutes into the bout, Paltchik scored a Waza-ari to record a point but was then called for a pair of yellow cards for non-combativity and grip avoidance. With just five seconds remaining in the bout, the referee called for a third yellow card, which would have awarded the medal to Eich, but the call was overturned, and Paltchok held on to take home the bronze.“I can’t describe in words the feelings that I’m going through right now,” a teary-eyed Paltchik began. “Nothing ever comes easy for me. The time we’re going through in the country, the war, the injuries, the people we won’t see anymore. I just wanted to make everyone happy. My family, who sacrifices so much. I dedicate this to my entire family; I want them to have a hero who fought for everyone. This is for Omer, Oren’s son who was killed in battle.”