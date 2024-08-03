Family of murdered hostage Eitan Levi publishes footage of body abused by mob in Gaza

The family of murdered hostage Eitan Levi published footage of his body being abused in the streets of Gaza on Oct. 7 to their Instagram account on Saturday.

The footage, which has been blurred, is graphic.

In the footage, Eitan's body is seen being dragged into Gaza in the back of a car, followed by a crowd of Gazans chasing the vehicle.

In the following clip, the crowd can be seen stomping on and kicking Eitan's lifeless body.

The events of October 7

Eitan, a taxi driver from Bat Yam, was not from the South and was only in the area on October 7 to deliver a passenger to Kibbutz Beeri.

After dropping the passenger off, Eitan tried to leave but was hit by either a missile or drone while on the phone with his son. He then ran into a Hamas ambush.

His family heard terrorists approach and kidnap Eitan, with multiple voices arguing in Arabic being heard on the phone.

It was later revealed that Eitan had been forced to sit and identify himself before the phone was disconnected.

It is unclear what happened next, but on December 8th, it was confirmed that he was murdered by Hamas terrorists, and his body was being held by the Islamist organization in Gaza.

Levi's family has decided to release the footage as "proof that there is no innocent citizen in Gaza."

The family called for the release of the remaining hostages.