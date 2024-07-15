Be’eri investigation uncovers leadership failures: Government must be held accountable - opinion

The report of the investigation into the battle at Be’eri is heartbreaking. It’s impossible to read it without holding your head and asking how this terrible thing could happen to us. The report includes unimaginable events, each of which alone could fill the lesson plans of every officer and commander in the IDF for years to come.

The person who investigated the battle, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Mickey Edelstein, is one of the people I trust most in the world. More than that, he is the person who was responsible for the security of the residents of Be’eri and the surrounding area for years. During one of my roles under his command in the Gaza Division, I saw him standing in front of them, bowing his head, and apologizing dozens of times for events that do not even come close to the first line in the investigation report he presented.

But when I read this report, I mainly can’t shake the frustration and anger about what happened to us then – and what has been happening to us since.

I am angry that it states the IDF failed in defense – those who failed to defend Be’eri at all levels have names and ranks and they are neither mentioned nor referenced. We didn’t wait nine months to be told the IDF failed. Unfortunately, we knew it had failed.

I am angry that we are told that there were stories of heroism in the battles of Be’eri and that the fighters are heroes. We already know that. We never blamed the brave soldiers who risked their lives and paid with their lives. We never thought the problem was related to the junior fighting ranks of the IDF, those who charged ahead and risked their lives, some even making the ultimate sacrifice. I am even angrier that over nine months after October 7, only one investigation has been presented to the public, and we are so far from the truth. We deserve more than this, certainly at this stage. A destroyed house in Kibbutz Be'eri after the October 7th attack. (credit: ORI SELA)

I am angry that Edelstein was sent again to stand and bow his head before the residents of Be’eri, while the event commanders, from the field to the General Staff, were not there to bow theirs.

I am angry that those responsible for this failure, from the field to the Prime Minister’s Office, are still in their positions and not showing any signs of packing up and leaving. Some even hint that Be’eri was not their responsibility and that it will take a long time before they pay the price for the failure, if at all.

I would be happy if it were not necessary to state the following: I do not wish them to leave out of a desire for revenge. It does not make me happy that excellent people, some of them, will end their careers prematurely. I do, however, expect this from them, out of a belief that this is the beginning of the path to recovery and repair.

Proferring criticism is not easy for me, especially not these days, when the storm rages around us and sections of the Israeli government are engaged in irrelevant, irresponsible, and unstatesmanlike attacks on the IDF and its commanders. I have given much thought to whether sharing criticism and harsh feelings are appropriate.

Words from a 24 year IDF veteran

But as someone who served in the IDF for 24 years and grew up on its values and – together with so many in this country – only wants to focus on the joint building of the new Israel, I see no other choice but to demand from the political echelon and the IDF not to subject us to dozens more heartbreaking investigations like these.

Let someone tell us what really happened on October 7, and not only take responsibility but also admit guilt.

The writer was IDF spokesperson from May 18, 2017-September 15, 2019, after serving as assistant chief of staff.