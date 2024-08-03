IDF reveals killed Al Jazeera journalist was Hamas Nukhba terrorist

The IDF uncovered on Saturday a document from 2021 that reveals the involvement of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul with the Hamas terrorist organization as part of the Nukhba unit.

Al-Ghoul was killed on Wednesday, and he took part in the October 7 massacre and then worked for the Qatari publication for the past few months.

The documentation uncovered by the IDF on Hamas's computers details a list of thousands of operatives in the organization's military arm, which included Al-Ghoul being an engineer in the terrorist group's Gaza Brigade.

Al Jazeera rejects IDF's evidence

Al Jazeera rejected Al-Ghoul's history with the terrorist group, referring to them as "baseless" and calling the IDF the "Israeli occupation forces."

The Qatari outlet also said that the IDF's detention of Al-Ghoul last March "debunks and refutes their false claim of his affiliation with any organization." They falsely said in their statement that the IDF didn't provide any documentation of their colleague's involvement while calling for an investigation into his death. AL JAZEERA headquarters in Doha, Qatar. (credit: Imad Creidi/Reuters)

"Despite the deceitful attempts by Hamas and Al Jazeera to portray Al-Ghoul as a decent journalist, he was an active Hamas terrorist," the IDF said.