Pentagon deploys fighters, warships to Middle East, Mossad reported behind Haniyeh assasination
Netanyahu approves hostage negotiation delegation to Cairo • Mossad allegedly hired Iranian agents to plant explosives in Haniyeh's Tehran room.
Israeli fighter jets strike airports on the Lebanon-Syria border - report
Israeli fighter jets attacked an airport in Lebanon's north-eastern border with Syria, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing Lebanese media outlets.
This attack was carried out in a similar fashion to the one reported two hours prior in another airport situated on the Syrian side of the border.Go to the full article >>
Wizz Air cancels all flights to and from Israel amid security fears
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced that it has canceled all Israel-related flights for the next two days.
This update came out due to increased fear of a possible upcoming escalation in the Middle East and Israel's security status.Go to the full article >>
Pentagon tells Israel it will deploy additional fighters, Navy warships to the Middle East
Officials have told Reuters that a wide range of options are under consideration, including aircraft and naval assets.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has informed Israel about current and future changes to US forces in the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, amid threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.
The US military will deploy additional fighters and Navy warships to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Friday, as the United States seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.
The expected changes come as the United States is bracing for Iran to make good on its threats to respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran - one in a series of killings of senior figures in the Palestinian terrorist group as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages.Go to the full article >>
'Sinwar is the obstacle to the agreement, not me': PM approves delegation to head to Cairo talks
The PMO denied allegations that Hamas agreed to a deal and that negotiations stalled due to attempts by Israel to change conditions.
An Israeli hostage negotiating team is expected to head to Cairo on Saturday night or Sunday amid speculation that the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday had harmed chances of releasing the captives and persistent accusations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sabotaging an agreement.
The Prime Minister’s Office shot back at the sharp critiques of Netanyahu, as it charged that Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was the problem.
"Sinwar is the obstacle to the agreement, not the Prime Minister," the PMO said Friday evening.Go to the full article >>
Mossad allegedly hired Iranian agents to plant explosives in Ismail Haniyeh's Tehran room - report
The original plan was to allegedly assassinate Haniyeh while attending the funeral of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in May.
The Mossad reportedly hired Iranian security agents to plant explosives in rooms where Ismail Haniyeh, former leader of Hamas, was staying, the UK-based newspaper The Telegraph reported on Saturday.
The Telegraph cited two Iranian officials in their report.
According to the report, the original plan was to assassinate Haniyeh when he visited Iran to attend the funeral of former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in May.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says