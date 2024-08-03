Pentagon deploys fighters, warships to Middle East, Mossad reported behind Haniyeh assasination

US DEFENSE SECRETARY Lloyd Austin (second from right) visits the aircraft carrier ‘USS Gerald R. Ford,’ in the Eastern Mediterranean. (photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL STEWART)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has informed Israel about current and future changes to US forces in the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, amid threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

The US military will deploy additional fighters and Navy warships to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Friday, as the United States seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

The expected changes come as the United States is bracing for Iran to make good on its threats to respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran - one in a series of killings of senior figures in the Palestinian terrorist group as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza rages.