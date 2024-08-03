IDF aircraft strikes Tulkarm terror cell in vehicle, Hamas commander reportedly killed

An Israeli aircraft struck a terror cell inside a vehicle in the area of Tulkarm, in the West Bank, the IDF reported on Saturday morning, a report that was echoed in Arab media.

The Hamas-affiliated Safa News Agency reported that among those killed in the strike was Sheikh Haitham Balidi, a leader of Tulkarm's Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades.

The Qassam Brigades are the armed wing of Hamas and have been active in the West Bank as well as the Gaza Strip.

IDF cleans terrorists from West Bank

On Wednesday, the IDF reported that since the war started in October of last year, 4,400 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, of which 1,850 are affiliated with Hamas. The vehicle allegedly struck by Israeli aircraft in the area of Tulkarm, West Bank. August 3, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

Safa claimed that the strike occurred on the road between Atil and Zeita, north of Tulkarm, and that the car was transporting other "resistance fighters" in addition to Balidi.

Dr. Amin Khader, the Director of Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm, stated that there were five total fatalities, including the 25-year-old Balidi, as a result of the strike, the Hamas-affiliated media outlet cited him as saying.

The remains of those killed were subsequently transferred to Thabet Governmental Hospital after the strike, Dr. Khader continued.

According to Safa, Israeli ground troops also operated in the area on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story.