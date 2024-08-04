Biden says he does not know if Iran will stand down on response threats

US President Joe Biden expressed hope Iran would stand down despite its threat to avenge the assassination of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, as fears mounted that the Islamic Republic would launch a direct attack against the Jewish state.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing, and they, together with Hezbollah, have vowed revenge. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility.

Asked by reporters whether Iran would stand down, Biden said on Saturday in response to a shouted question, "I hope so. I don't know.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said Tehran’s revenge will be “severe and at the appropriate time, place and manner.”

Responses by neighboring and impacted countries

Egypt's foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, stressed in a phone call with Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, that recent developments in the region were "unprecedented, very dangerous" and threatening to stability, Egypt's government said. Demonstrators pray near a mock coffin during a protest against the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Lebanon's capital Beirut, August 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

The Italian Foreign Ministry said: "Italy makes an appeal to Iran, calling on it for restraint and to contribute to a phase of de-escalation throughout the Mediterranean region and the Middle East." It added that the message had been delivered to the Iranian ambassador in Rome.

Seeking to bolster defenses in the Middle East in response to threats from Israel’s foes, the Pentagon said on Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region.

The US and international partners including France, Britain, Italy, and Egypt continued diplomatic contacts on Saturday seeking to prevent further regional escalation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately to French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday on the need to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza and to prevent the conflict from spreading, the State Department said.

The US urged its citizens who wish to leave Lebanon to start making plans immediately, and the British government advised its nationals to “leave now.” Canada warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, saying the regional armed conflict endangered security.

"The security situation can deteriorate further without warning," the Canadian government said in a travel advisory issued to raise the risk level for travel to Israel.

"If the armed conflict intensifies, it could impact your ability to depart by commercial means. It may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions," the travel advisory said.

France has invited French citizens in Lebanon to leave the country due to a risk of military escalation in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on Sunday in a travel advisory.

The French foreign ministry reiterated that it advised French citizens against traveling to Lebanon.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report