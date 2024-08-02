Iran plans to attack Israel on Tisha B’Av - the Jewish day of disasters, Western intelligence says

Western intelligence sources told Sky News Arabia that they had evidence Iran plans to attack Israel on Tisha B’Av in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which begins on August 12 and ends on August 13, the site reported on Friday.

Iran’s attack will reportedly be coordinated with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terror group embedded in Lebanon.

On Tisha B’Av, Jews lament the destruction of the first and second Temples. During the annual event, there is fasting, mourning and a practice of self-denial.

Three sources told the New York Times that Iran planned to respond to the assassination of Haniyeh. The sentiment was echoed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khameini on X who wrote “Following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, it is our duty to take revenge.”

The report indicates that there is an emotional and psychological impact in targeting Israel on the holy day of mourning. Jewish worshippers pray on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The report claimed that Jewish Israelis may feel particularly vulnerable on this day - adding an additional layer of psychological torment.

Previous attacks on Jewish days of observance

Enemy states and entities have focused their attacks on Jewish holidays in the past, as was the case on October 7, which fell on Simchat Torah and Shabbat, and the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

There is also reportedly a symbolic reason for attacking this date, reviving historical traumas and replaying the images of destruction.

Finally, Iran allegedly hopes that attacking on this day would bring an element of surprise. While security may be occupied with their own religious rituals or settling disagreements, they may be unprepared for a military attack.

Sky News Arabia also claimed that the media coverage on the attack would transmit a message to the Islamic world - that “Israel is vulnerable to destruction as the Jews have historically been.”

While the report claimed this may push for the international community to find political solutions to the conflict, it is unclear how this conclusion was reached.

The report also claimed that attacking on this day may restore morale to terror groups attacking Israel, reinvigorating them for future attacks and showing that Iran will continue to back terror leaders in the region.

Iran’s previous attack

Iran attempted an attack on Israel in April, only landing a handful of direct hits with the hundreds of drones and missiles it launched at Israel.

According to IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, 99% of the projectiles fired – 170 explosive UAVs, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles – were shot down by the Israel and its allies, causing only minor damage to an IAF base in southern Israel.

