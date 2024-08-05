Jerusalem Post
IAF targets Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck overnight a Hezbollah weapon storage facility in addition to terror infrastructure in the Kafr Kila area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday. 

In addition, IDF artillery fired at the areas of Chebaa and Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon. 

IDF airstrike on Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the Kafr Kila area of southern Lebanon. August 5, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The military further stated that in response to the alerts that sounded in the Western Galilee early Monday morning, an interceptor was launched at a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israel. Alerts sounded for fear of falling shrapnel. 

Furthermore, an explosive drone crossed into Israel from Lebanon and fell in the Malikya area. No injuries were reported. 

