Under the shadow of Iranian attack: These are the current Home Front Command guidelines

Amid Iran's threats to avenge the killing of a former Hamas political leader in Tehran last week and Hezbollah's warning of a coming retaliation against Israel for the killing of the terror group's commander, Fuad Shukr, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Sunday that there was currently no change to the IDF's Home Front defense policy.

Current IDF directives for the home front

The current Home Front Command guidelines for the Gaza border communities state that gatherings with up to 1,000 people can be held, and workplaces and educational activities are not restricted.

For the communities situated in the confrontation line in northern Israel, gatherings are limited to up to 30 people outdoors and up to 300 people indoors. Beaches are currently closed.

Regarding the workplace, the Home Front Command directive states, "It is possible to operate indoors or in a place from which a standard protected space can be reached with the time available to reach shelter." The new technology for emergency situations unveiled by the Home Front Command. August 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Home Front guideline for educational activities in the area says, "Activities can be held in a place from which a standard protected space can be reached within the time available to reach shelter subject to the guidelines of the Northern Command."

No restrictions are imposed fo the rest of the country.

Recommended equipment in case of an emergency

On the IDF Home Front Command website is a list of recommended equipment in case of an emergency.

These are:

Water and food for the entire household members for at least 3 days

Emergency lighting, flashlight, and batteries

First aid kit

Medicine and printed prescriptions

Radio and batteries

Portal charges for the mobile device

Unique food according to the family characteristics (babies, elderly, animals, etc).

On Sunday, the IDF announced the launch of a new technology that aims to send personal messages to individual cell phones in case of an emergency.

For further information on the Home Front Command's directives, https://www.oref.org.il/eng/articles/info/iron-swords/1100,