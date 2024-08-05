The IDF Operations Directorate and the Operations Directorate in the General Staff and the Southern Command and the Gaza Division debated the question of who approved the Nova festival near the border of the Gaza Strip during a time when there was a reduction of forces at the border, Walla's Amir Bohbot reported on Monday.
IDF upper echelons debate who approved Nova festival to take place
By REUTERS08/05/2024 10:59 AM
