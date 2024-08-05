Trump: 'I'm hearing there's going to be an attack tonight by Iran'

On a livestream from Mar-a-Lago, former president Donald Trump told gamer and streamer Adin Ross that he heard there was going to be an attack on Israel on Monday night.

Trump said he heard this "though the same waves" and not from top secret information, though he didn't specify where he actually obtained the information.

Trump said, "I'm hearing there's going to be an attack tonight by Iran, Israel's going to be attacked tonight, I'm telling you right now I hear it just through the same waves, there's no top secret information."

"If I were president, nobody would be talking about that word because it wouldn't happen, 100 percent - but when you have [Nancy] Pelosi, you have [Adam] Schiff, you have all these people, I mean when you have people like [Chuck] Schumer," Trump stated.

טראמפ חושף בלייב עם יוטיובר לפני זמן קצר: ״איראן תתקוף את ישראל הלילה״. pic.twitter.com/OANLM4UrtF — daniel amram - דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) August 5, 2024

Neither the US nor Israel have publicly said they are anticipating Iran's retaliatory act to occur Monday night.