IDF probing around 300 possible war crimes incidents; total is double of prior reports

The IDF is now probing around 300 possible war crimes from the current war, nearly double the previous number reported.

On July 19, The Jerusalem Post exclusively reported that the IDF legal division had opened around 75 full criminal probes, while there were another around 60 operational probes, for a total of under 150.

This was a significant update from May 27 when IDF Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi publicly announced that she had opened around 70 criminal probes to date.

Information follows submission to ICC

The new information comes from a just filed submission of the Higher Level Military Group submission to the International Criminal Court seeking to get the judges to reject a request by ICC Prosecutor Krim Khan for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (L-R): Yoav Gallant, Yahya Sinwar, and Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Court of Justice (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS/FLASH90)

The specific legal group includes top former military generals and military legal officials from several North American and European countries.