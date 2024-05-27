Military Advocate General says IDF Rafah strike under investigation

The Military Advocate General, Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi said the IDF strike on Rafah on Monday was under investigation, Israeli media reported.

"The details of the incident are still under an investigation, which we are committed to conducting to the fullest extent,"" she said.

"The IDF regrets any harm to non-combatants during the war," she added.

In addition, she said 70 investigations to date have been opened by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) into suspected criminal incidents during the war.