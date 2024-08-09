Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Vehicle carrying two Hamas members attacked in Sidon, Lebanon - report

By AVI ASHKENAZI, REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 9, 2024 18:56

A vehicle carrying two Hamas members was reportedly attacked from the air near Sidon on Friday.

According to local sources, one of the Hamas members is responsible for the security of Hamas in the Ain al-Hilwa refugee camp located in the area.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a car on the edge of Lebanon's port city of Sidon on Friday evening, two security sources told Reuters.

They said it was not immediately clear who had been targeted in the strike. Israel has been carrying out strikes against members of Hezbollah and other armed groups firing rockets across the border from Lebanon.



