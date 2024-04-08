Israel airstrike kills senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike delivered by Israel Air Force fighter jets eliminated Ali Ahmed Hassin, the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in the Hajir region of southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Monday.

Earlier, Reuters cited security forces who said that two others were also killed in the strike, which took place in the area of Sultaniyeh.

According to the IDF, Hassin, a senior operative of the Lebanon-based terror organization, held a rank equivalent to that of a brigade commander.

The military further reported that Hassin was responsible for planning and executing terror attacks against Israeli residents in the North.