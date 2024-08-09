Jerusalem Post
US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on US weapons, military equipment - CNN

By REUTERS

Washington is set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment, releasing the money months after it was appropriated by the US Congress, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

CNN reported that the State Department notified lawmakers on Thursday night that the government intended to release billions of dollars worth of foreign military financing to Israel. The money comes from the $14.1 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel passed in April.

