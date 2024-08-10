Jerusalem Post
Ben-Gvir: Police have been instructed to investigate Sde Teiman, Beit Lid break ins

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed Saturday evening on the program "The Patriots" on Channel 14 that, under pressure from the head of the Shin Bet, the Attorney General instructed the police to open an investigation against the protesters who broke into IDF bases at Sde Teiman and Beit Lid, Walla reported.



