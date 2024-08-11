Israeli intel believes Iran will attack directly within days

Iran might carry out an attack on Israel in the coming days, potentially even before the upcoming Thursday summit on the hostage deal negotiations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

This represents a shift from recent assessments, which suggested that international pressure was restraining Iran from launching a direct attack against Israel.

The most recent evaluation by the Israeli intelligence community, formed within the past 24 hours, indicates that Iran has decided to directly target Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Internal debate in Iran

A source with knowledge of the situation revealed that in recent days, there has been an internal debate in Iran between the Revolutionary Guards and the new Iranian president and his advisors. The debate centers on the nature and timing of the response to Haniyeh's assassination. The Revolutionary Guards have been advocating for a more severe and widespread response than the April 13 attack, while the president and his advisors believe that such a harsh response should be avoided. A man walks next to the apparent remains of a ballistic missile, as it lies in the desert near the Dead Sea, following a massive missile and drone attack by Iran on Israel, in southern Israel April 21, 2024 . (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Another source familiar with the situation said that the situation "remains fluid," with the internal debate in Iran ongoing, which means that Iranian decision-making could still change.