Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Helicopter on 'unauthorized' flight crashes into hotel in Australia, killing pilot

By REUTERS

A helicopter on an 'unauthorized' flight crashed into the roof of a hotel in Australia's northern tourist town of Cairns on Monday, killing the pilot and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of guests, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called at about 2 a.m. (1600 GMT on Sunday) after the twin-engine helicopter hit the hotel roof, causing a fire and triggering the evacuations, Queensland state police said in a statement.

Police said the helicopter had been taken from its hangar for an "unauthorized flight," but did not elaborate. The pilot, who has yet to be identified, was declared dead at the scene.

The crash took place at Hilton's HLT.N Double Tree Hotel in Cairns, a gateway city on the route to the Great Barrier Reef, Australian media said.

Two hotel guests, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, were discharged after being taken to hospital, state broadcaster ABC said, adding that two of the helicopter's rotor blades came off with one landing in the hotel pool.

The forensic crash unit will work with Australia's transport safety regulator to prepare an accident report, police said.

Helicopter owner Nautilus Aviation said it was co-operating with the police investigation.

Two anti-tank missiles launched at Metulla area, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:57 AM
Hezbollah evacuating headquarters in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:45 AM
UK, France, Germany: 'We call on Iran to refrain from attacks'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:13 AM
US coalition forces to withdraw from Iraq in 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 09:12 AM
Mediating countries working to establish hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:17 AM
Netanyahu warns ministers not to speak on security
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 08:14 AM
Man hit by train in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 07:46 AM
IDF confirms 38 terrorists eliminated in Gaza school attack
By AMIR BOHBOT
08/12/2024 06:17 AM
Anti-terror tech group worried about board membership of Elon Musk's X
By REUTERS
08/12/2024 03:23 AM
Approximately 30 rockets crossed from Lebanon on Monday overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 02:48 AM
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell slams Itamar Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2024 01:23 AM
Iranian military delegation visits Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 09:17 PM
Military rabbinate tells IDF soldiers not to fast on Tisha B'Av
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 06:10 PM
Climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on Olympics' last day arrested
By REUTERS
08/11/2024 05:26 PM
Five people killed in drone strike on vehicle in Syria-Iraq border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/11/2024 02:31 PM