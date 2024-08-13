'There are others, speak quietly,': Ashdod extreme haredi rabbis want to restrict women's freedom

Extreme haredi rabbis in Ashdod put up fliers across the city, calling to further limit women's freedom in the port town, N12 reported on Tuesday.

The fliers stated, "In these hard times when we need the grace of the heavens to protect us from our enemies from within and without, we wish to raise concerns regarding women's behavior and the laws of modesty."

In their statement, the rabbis wrote and signed three new rules. The first rule stresses that a woman above the age of nine is prohibited from using scooters, and electric scooters in particular, citing that such conduct is immodest. Next, the rabbis urge establishment owners to comment on a woman's clothing and to condition employment with haredi-appropriate modest clothing.

Finally, the rabbis complained about women talking loudly in public areas and wished to remind them that in public places with other people, they should maintain modesty and speak more quietly.