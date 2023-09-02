The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

'Gender apartheid': UN slams Iran's modesty laws, one year to Amini's killing

The UN said that this is "gender discrimination designed to bring the women of Iran into complete submission."

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 17:26
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (photo credit: WANA/REUTERS)
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran on September 19, 2022.
(photo credit: WANA/REUTERS)

September marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman who was caught in Iran without a head covering and was beaten by police, ultimately succumbing to her wounds.

Her death ignited widespread protests in the country during which many women and girls removed their head coverings in public, in violation of the laws of modesty. 

The demonstrations were suppressed by the government with great violence that included mass executions of demonstrators, and now the administration is working to increase the punishment for violating modesty laws.

A new draft law that would officially impart harsh punishments for women and girls who fail to wear a hijab in Iran could amount to “gender apartheid,” UN experts said in a statement released Friday.

“The draft law could be described as a form of gender apartheid, as authorities appear to be governing through systemic discrimination with the intention of suppressing women and girls into total submission,” the statement said.

This law that was recently voted on by the parliament in recent weeks will sentence women caught in public spaces without a necessary head covering five to ten years inprisonment. Along with this, it will be possible to impose a fine of up to 360 million Rials (about 8,500 dollars), Maariv reported. So far, this offense has resulted in prison sentences of a few days to two months and a fine of 50-500 thousand Rials.

Iranian women walk on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters) Iranian women walk on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

'Death to the dictator'

Last May, after the people of Iran learned of the execution of Majed Kazemi, Said Yacoubi and Saleh Mirashmi, three anti-government protesters who had been imprisoned, they took to the streets in several cities in the country. Many protesters cheered against the Revolutionary Guards. Among other things, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the government, burned government symbols and emphasized that they are "determined to overthrow the Islamic Republic".

Protestors in the Iranian city of Usafia were heard shouting "death to the dictator" and "death to Khamenei" in the streets, in protest of the execution of the three demonstrators. Protestors in the streets of Tehran, protesters against the Revolutionary Guards were heard calling for the execution of Khamenei.

The professional organizations of educators in Iran also issued a statement saying: "Don't scare us with death and executions, we have never been so determined to protect our lives and our youth. They tell the people to 'choke'. It's just that they are not aware of the fact that not only did we not suffocate from the execution machine of the government, but we will create another riot." 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by