Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken postpones Mideast visit due to Iranian response, security concerns - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 13, 2024 20:38

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his visit to the Middle East due to security uncertainty and the possible Iranian retaliation, Walla reported on Tuesday. 

Lithuania's DM: Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 08:53 PM
More than 1,000 arrested following UK riots, police say
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 08:28 PM
Residents in neighborhoods near Khan Yunis, Gaza, told to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 08:26 PM
Ashdod extreme haredi rabbis want to restrict women's freedom in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:54 PM
Qatar say they will work to have Hamas represented at ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:50 PM
Merom HaGalil Regional Council announces security instructions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:30 PM
Ukraine says it controls 74 settlements in Russia's Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:19 PM
Two Hezbollah terrorists eliminated in strike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:18 PM
US to expand bird flu testing for beef in slaughterhouses
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 07:06 PM
Gallant says Israel is monitoring situations in Lebanon and Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 07:04 PM
Iran holds military drill in north of country, Mehr news agency says
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 06:30 PM
Tel Aviv court confirms decision to limit access to Al Mayadeen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2024 06:15 PM
German border controls to stay until European asylum system takes effect
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 05:06 PM
Poland buys 96 Apache helicopters from US
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:56 PM
Spanish charity rescues 54 migrants in central Mediterranean
By REUTERS
08/13/2024 04:50 PM