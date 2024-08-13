Blinken approves sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20 b.

While approving weapons to Israel, Washington has also tried to arrange a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would potentially stave off a wider Middle East war.

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 13, 2024 23:36
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference during the 2024 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, US, August 6, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday approved the possible sale to Israel of fighter jets and other military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Blinken approved the possible sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly $19 billion. He also approved the possible sale of tank cartridges worth around $774 million and army vehicles worth $583 million, the Pentagon said.

The tank rounds would be almost immediately available for delivery. The Boeing Co F-15 fighter jets would take years to produce and deliver.

A F-15 fighter jet flies during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The US has staunchly supported Israel as its top Middle East ally prosecutes a war in the Gaza Strip that has devastated the Palestinian enclave. The war was set off by Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack in southern Israel.

A ceasefire deal

Fears of a broader war have increased since the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Both drew threats of retaliation against Israel.



