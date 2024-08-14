Jerusalem Post
Projectiles did not impact US base in Syria, US officials say

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 14, 2024 01:51

Projectiles launched in the direction of a US airbase in a gas field in Syria's Deir al-Zor province did not hit the facility, two US officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a security source told Reuters that Iran-backed militia targeted the base with six shells, all of which fell in the vicinity of the US base, adding that the US-led coalition responded to the attack with artillery.

The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the projectiles did not hit the base, and there were no injuries. The official cited initial reports that can change.

Lebanese pro-Iranian television channel Al Mayadeen said US warplanes were flying intensely in the skies of Deir al-Zor countryside following the attack.

