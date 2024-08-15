Jerusalem Post
Palestinian leader Abbas tells Turkish parliament he will visit Gaza, Jerusalem

By REUTERS

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday told Turkey's parliament he had decided to visit Gaza and Jerusalem to protest Israel's war on the enclave, adding that he saw no end to the conflict unless Israel withdrew from "Palestinian lands."

Abbas, who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the war and ceasefire efforts, addressed an extraordinary session of Turkey's parliament general assembly at the invitation of the Turkish government.

In a 46-minute speech attended by Erdogan, his ministers and lawmakers from all political parties, Abbas accused the United States of prolonging the "catastrophe" by supporting Israel and vetoing resolutions at the United Nations Security Council. He also called on the world to legally punish Israel for its "war crimes" and violations of international law.

"I have decided to head with the Palestinian Authority (PA)members to the Gaza Strip. I will exert every effort so we can all be with our people to stop this barbaric aggression even if it costs us our lives," Abbas said, adding that he would also go to Jerusalem. He did not specify when he would visit.

Abbas heads the PA, which exercises limited self rule in parts of the West Bank.

