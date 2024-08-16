Jerusalem Post
Russia diplomat says Ukraine would not have attacked Nord Stream without US approval

By REUTERS

Russia's ambassador to Washington said on Friday that Ukraine would not have attacked the Nord Stream gas pipelines without the tacit approval of the United States, and that Russia would identify and punish those behind the attack.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Ukraine's top military commander approved the 2022 attack on the gas pipelines despite a warning from the US Central Intelligence Agency to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy not to carry out the bombing.

"They seek to shift all responsibility to their Ukrainian puppets," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Nord Stream. "We will seek to identify the real perpetrators of the bombing and punish them."

US forces destroy Houthi control station in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 06:58 AM
US condemns attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 04:17 AM
Eastern Taiwan rattled by second quake, no immediate reports of damage
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 02:55 AM
Mediators concluded 'constructive' day of discussions on Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/16/2024 01:08 AM
Qatar PM holds call with Iran Foreign Minister on deal progress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2024 12:19 AM
Hamas sees negotiations must be based on previous plan
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 11:10 PM
Government to decide on ceremony marking Oct. 7 anniversary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 08:57 PM
Five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 08:26 PM
IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 08:00 PM
Sweden confirms first case of mpox, also first outside Africa
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 07:58 PM
Hagari: No change to Home Front Command instructions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 07:36 PM
Iraq postpones announcement on date for end to US-led coalition mission
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 07:22 PM
UK, French foreign ministers to travel to Israel to prevent 'all out war
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 06:46 PM
MK Benny Gantz to PM Netanyahu: 'For once be brave'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/15/2024 05:39 PM
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade
By REUTERS
08/15/2024 05:33 PM