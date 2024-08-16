New hostage deal talks set for Cairo next week, US gives bridging proposal

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar presented Hamas and Israel with a “bridging proposal” for the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal after holding talks in Doha on Thursday and Friday.

This is a document aimed at birding the gaps between Israel and Hamas when it comes to the implementation of the three-phase hostage deal US President Joe Biden first unveiled in Washington on May 31.

The White House said that another summit would be held in Cairo at the end of next week with an eye to securing a final agreement.

“Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today,” it said, in a joint statement it put out together with Qatar and Egypt.

Those two Arab countries have been the main mediators for the deal, with the support of the US. Mossad director David Barnea seen over a wall of hostage posters in Tel Aviv (illustrative) (credit: FLASH90)

“As the leaders of the three countries stated last week, ‘There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement,’” the three countries stressed in their statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to arrive in Israel Sunday night in advance of the Cairo summit.

The US had said that if it failed to secure the agreement of both Israel and Hamas to its proposal, it would put what it termed a “birding document” on the table.

“Over the last 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive talks as mediators aiming to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees,” the three countries explained.

The White House described the talks that took place as “serious, constructive and were conducted in a positive atmosphere,” the US, Egypt, and Qatar said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Earlier today in Doha, the United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties a bridging proposal that is consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and Security Council Resolution No. 2735.

“This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal,” the three countries stated.

“Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees,” they said.

Welcoming the new proposal

“The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalating regional tensions,” the three countries stated.

An Israeli team led by Mossad Chief David Barnea, which had been in Doha on Thursday, returned on Friday after two days of talks led by CIA Director William Burns.

In a statement late on Thursday, Hamas politburo member Hossam Badran said Israel's continuing operations were an obstacle to progress on a ceasefire.