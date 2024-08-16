Israel Air Force practices aerial refueling of fighter jets in warning to Iran

The Israeli air force practiced aerial refueling of fighter jets in Israeli airspace on Thursday, the IDF announced on Friday.

"The exercise simulated long-range flight deep behind enemy lines, performing aerial refueling in short periods of time," the IDF stated. "Aerial refueling is an operational capability required by the combat force, enabling it to remain airborne for long periods of time."

Israel Air Force jets practicing aerial refueling as part of readiness preparations, August 16, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The participating aircraft were the "Adir" (F-35i), the "Baz" (F-15), and the aerial refueling "Ram" aircraft (Boeing 707).

The IDF announced that the exercise was conducted as part of the IAF’s readiness preparations.