If there's a will, there's a way: Egypt says political will all that is needed for an agreement

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a press conference on Saturday morning, ahead of the resumption of talks in Cairo, that "if there is a political will, it will be possible to reach a ceasefire in Gaza."

"There are some gaps in the negotiations, and we are working on closing them," he added. "They are making ongoing efforts to renew the talks and reach an agreement."

These comments come just hours after Hamas officials pointed the finger at Israel for delaying the conclusion of negotiations.