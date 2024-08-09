Hamas demands release of Marwan Barghouti in hostage deal - Report

Hamas demanded the release of Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti as part of the Hostage and prisoner exchange deal, according to a report by Sky News Arabia on Friday.

According to the report, there was an indication that the mediators and the US expressed support for Barghouti's release. The US has openly supported the idea of "renewed authority" over the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Barghouti, who has spent more than two decades in Israeli prison for being responsible for numerous terror attacks, was sentenced to five cumulative life sentences.

This is a developing story