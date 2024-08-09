Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas demands release of Marwan Barghouti in hostage deal - Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas demanded the release of Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti as part of the Hostage and prisoner exchange deal, according to a report by Sky News Arabia on Friday. 

According to the report, there was an indication that the mediators and the US expressed support for Barghouti's release. The US has openly supported the idea of "renewed authority" over the West Bank and Gaza Strip. 

Barghouti, who has spent more than two decades in Israeli prison for being responsible for numerous terror attacks, was sentenced to five cumulative life sentences. 

This is a developing story 



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Michael Samara succumbs to shrapnel wounds from interception on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 02:18 PM
Turkey says it killed 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:52 PM
Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:39 PM
Two men stab each other in Ra'anana, both seriously injured
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
08/09/2024 12:43 PM
UN's Turk 'extremely concerned' after spate of executions in Iran
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 12:35 PM
Ben-Gvir signs extension preventing visits to detained terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 11:24 AM
Four attacks on vessel near to Yemen coast, RPGs exploded close to crew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 11:06 AM
One of Nukhba terrorist abuse suspects is Druze, community says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 10:43 AM
Hostage deal negotiations to resume on August 15, PMO says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 10:16 AM
Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:26 AM
IDF begins Khan Yunis ground op, kills Hamas terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 08:57 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah command center in Southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:49 AM
Russia's Lipetsk region hit by 'massive' drone attack, governor says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 06:33 AM
IDF officer seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 06:08 AM
Drone hits merchant vessel southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 04:47 AM