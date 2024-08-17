Hamas official Ghazi Hamad lashes out at Israel for setting 'deception' in hostage talks

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for 'undermining' the current hostage and ceasefire negotiations in a Friday interview with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen.

Hamad told Al-Mayadeen that Netanyahu was "practicing deception" and claimed that he was "setting new conditions and undermining what was previously agreed upon."

Hamad pushed the idea that Netanyahu was not interested in a deal and was actively preventing the conclusion of negotiations.

"Netanyahu undermined the agreement from the ground up," he said.

Consistent accusations

This is not the first time that Netanyahu has been accused of blocking negotiations with Egyptian mediators. Israeli negotiators and even US President Biden have accused him of working to prevent a deal from being made. Ghazi Hamad, member of Hamas Political Office delivers remarks on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 30, 2023. (credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)

Addressing the recent attempts at negotiations, Hamas said, "The proposed paper does not contain anything ambiguous, but the Israeli side was procrastinating in providing an answer about what was proposed."

Hamad accused Israel of introducing new conditions relating to the Philadelphi corridor after both sides had previously agreed on a total Israeli withdrawal.

He reiterated that Hamas would not allow Israel to remain in any part of the Gaza Strip, claiming that Israel was leaving loopholes in the agreement to allow them to return to war later.

Hamad pinned all of the issues during negotiations on Israel, saying, "Israel has thwarted all the mediators' efforts to reach an agreement. Israel has thwarted the Doha negotiations today, and there was no progress."

He called for mediators to put more pressure on Israel but seemingly distanced the negotiations from the expected Iranian-Hezbollah response to the twin assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, saying, "The Iranian response and Hezbollah's response are their right and have a different path from the path of negotiations." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Talk about negotiations, coexistence with the occupation, and peace is all lies," he said.