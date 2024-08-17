Power outage in Lebanon: The last operational power plant shuts down operations - report

The Zahrani power plant, the last and only plant still providing electricity in Lebanon, reportedly shut down on Saturday, Sawt Beirut International reported on X, citing Lebanon's Electric Corporation.

The Jerusalem Post could not access Lebanon's Electric Corporation's website.

South Lebanon Water supplier said that shutting down power plants will negatively affect their ability to pump sufficient quantities of water into the area.

The Electric Corporation, as per Sawt Beirut International, said that Zahrani no longer supplies electricity "as a result of the exploitation of the plant's oil reserves, which resulted in a complete interruption of the supply of electricity to all areas of Lebanon, including the basic facilities in the country, including the airports, water and sewage infrastructure, and more," Israeli media reported.