IDF announces Maj. (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled killed in central Gaza Strip

Major (Maj.) (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34, from Rosh Haayin, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Maj. Peled was a company commander of a logistical support unit from the 8119th Battalion in the Logistics Corps.

He fell in Gaza on Saturday. He was killed in a convoy en route to the Zeitoun neighborhood to deliver resources to combat troops, when an explosive device detonated, killing the soldiers, army radio reported.

Terrorists attempted to shoot additional soldiers

Subsequently, three terrorists emerged from a nearby building, attempted to shoot at the forces, and fled. Efforts to locate them are ongoing. Activity of Unit 36 forces in the Zeitoun neighborhood. November 20, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

His family has been notified.