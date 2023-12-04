IDF tank soldiers sent to battle in Gaza without vital equipment

IDF reservist officers in the Armored Corps have voiced strong criticism towards the IDF and the Technology and Logistics Division regarding the state of tanks to be used in operations in the Gaza Strip. Each day brings more dissatisfaction with the condition of the tanks and how the upper echelons of the military are addressing it.

"The Logistics Division has opened a special hotline, but it fails to provide satisfactory answers. They merely offer empty promises," one officer stated.

Initially, the reservist battalion had to make do with their vehicles for administrative tasks. According to the soldiers, they were forced to use thousands of shekels of their own money to bring food and water as they drove without fuel receipts, disregarding orders.

Soldiers further complained about uniforms that didn't fit properly and outdated tank coveralls. Despite the knowledge of new American coveralls stored in warehouses, nobody seems to know who is responsible for distributing them. Furthermore, soldiers highlighted the lack of gloves and winter sleeping bags.

Why is the IDF missing so much equipment for its tanks?

Realizing the seriousness of executing the operational plan for entering the Gaza Strip, soldiers began to bring attention to the ongoing ammunition shortages affecting each tank.

The list of deficiencies includes the absence of vital equipment such as hammers, pins, covers, filters, brushes, keys, and shielding for cannons. Additionally, reservist officers reported numerous delays in addressing malfunctions.

Tanks of the IDF in action (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) Advertisement

A senior reservist officer, who personally collected donations and supplied military equipment to the field, shared his disappointment: "We are doing everything in our power to support the IDF. Many donations have been made because everyone recognizes the urgency of the situation. It is unfortunate that after 60 days, the IDF remains unprepared and fails to act transparently towards commanders in the reserves who were mobilized. Ultimately, what will be remembered from this war is the lack of equipment and how difficult it was to achieve our objectives because of this. It is truly disheartening. Some equipment cannot be bought in stores, especially tank-specific supplies. This necessitates a thorough investigation once the war dies down."

Walla reached out to the IDF spokesperson last Thursday, and on Friday, provided a detailed list of deficiencies, including catalog numbers and the corresponding missing equipment and malfunctions. However, no response has been received at the time of writing.