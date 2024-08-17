Police detain masked Israeli who attempted to illegally enter Rujeib in area A

Police arrived at an outpost on Saturday where an Israeli, who had attempted to enter Rujeib near Nablus in the West Bank, was held for questioning after being detained for five hours by IDF soldiers, KAN News reported, citing operational reports of soldiers on the ground and confirmation by several different security sources.

Six Israeli suspects, some of them masked and with pepper spray, attempted to enter the village of Rujeib earlier on Saturday.

As a result, IDF troops were sent to stop them. Upon spotting the soldiers, the six managed to escape, except for one, who was detained by a soldier. The suspect was detained by the IDF, but the police refused to arrest him.

"Contrary to the claims made by unidentified 'security sources,' it should be clarified that the incident was not reported to the police, and therefore, the claim that the police refused to arrest the suspect is false," Israel Police said in a statement to KAN News. "Only following your inquiry did the police become aware of the incident, and immediately, a proactive request was made to the military command, and a patrol was sent to take the detainee into custody. Any other claim is untrue," the statement concluded.