Rothman amends Override Law, eases High Court restrictions

The law that severely restricts the High Court of Justice’s ability to strike down regular Knesset laws will be amended so the court will be allowed to strike down a law with a majority of 12-13 justices rather than a full bench, Constitution Law and Justice Committee chair MK Simcha Rothman (RZP) announced on Sunday.

The bill known as the Override Law will be brought to a vote in the Knesset committee this week.

It could then pass its first reading in the Knesset plenum as soon as next Monday, a spokesperson for committee chairman Rothman confirmed on Saturday night.

What is the Override Law?

The law is the second part of the government’s judicial reform, and, similar to the first part, is an amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary. The original proposal stipulated that the entire High Court (15 justices) must vote unanimously to cancel a law – and only if the law “directly contradicts a Basic Law.”

In addition, the proposal is that the Knesset can decide in advance that a certain law is valid despite the fact that it contradicts a Basic Law. If the Knesset passed such a proposal with at least 61 MKs in all three readings, the law is then “immune” to judicial review.

The law is widely known as the “Override Law,” since it enables the Knesset to make laws that override the judiciary.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report. This is a developing story.