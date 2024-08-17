IDF announces fallen soldier Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam killed in central Gaza Strip

Warr. Ofc. Ben Shoam, 34, from Geva Binyamin, served in the 8119 in the Jerusalem Brigade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 17, 2024
Warr. Ofc (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Warr. Ofc (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Warr. Ofc (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Warr. Ofc. Ben Shoam, 34, from Geva Binyamin, served in Battalion 8119 in the Jerusalem Brigade.

Ben Shoam fell in the central Gaza Strip.

Fallen soldiers since beginning of war 

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Warr. Ofc  Ben Shoam raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 691.  

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Some 331 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.



